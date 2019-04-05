First Hawaiian Bank Has $794,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,004,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,600,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,779,000 after acquiring an additional 756,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,461,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,725,000 after acquiring an additional 628,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $204,025,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,844,000 after acquiring an additional 92,519 shares in the last quarter.

BMRN stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.94 and a beta of 1.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.35 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.24.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,511,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $192,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,058 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,436. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

