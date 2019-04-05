First Hawaiian Bank Has $24.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.4121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

