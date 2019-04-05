First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 598.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

First Financial Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

