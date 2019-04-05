First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.90 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,172,000 after purchasing an additional 569,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.