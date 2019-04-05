First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,636 Shares of SEI Investments (SEIC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,178,224 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Paul Klauder acquired 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $154,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,042 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

