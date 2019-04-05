First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,607 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 249,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 213,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.10. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 829.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

