First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $710,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $25.19 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

