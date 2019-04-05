Firecoin (FIRE) Market Capitalization Hits $131,851.00

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Firecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Firecoin has a total market capitalization of $131,851.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Firecoin has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.02615494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00509409 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012914 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00023322 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00020425 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013231 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Firecoin Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using US dollars.

