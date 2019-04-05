Financial Survey: G4S/ADR (GFSZY) vs. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY)

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of G4S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

G4S/ADR has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares G4S/ADR and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S/ADR N/A N/A N/A ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

G4S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. G4S/ADR pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G4S/ADR and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S/ADR $9.91 billion 0.38 $118.75 million $1.09 11.19 ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR $4.33 billion 9.32 $746.95 million $0.42 52.83

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G4S/ADR. G4S/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for G4S/ADR and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

G4S/ADR beats ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services. It also provides electronic monitoring, secure health, forensic medical and police support, secure support, and custody, detention, and rehabilitation services. In addition, the company offers cash solutions, such as cash management software and systems, cash recycling, international secure logistics, ATM replenishment and engineering, cash processing, and cash in transit services. It serves government, financial institutions, private energy and utilities, and ports and airports, as well as transportation and logistics, leisure and tourism, corporate and industrial, and retail sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; and MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

