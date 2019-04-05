Financial Survey: Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) and Utah Medical Products (UTMD)

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cytori Therapeutics and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics -366.48% -202.61% -61.59% Utah Medical Products 44.18% 18.03% 15.77%

3.1% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cytori Therapeutics and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytori Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4,514.25%. Given Cytori Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cytori Therapeutics is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Dividends

Utah Medical Products pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cytori Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytori Therapeutics and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics $3.67 million 1.21 -$22.68 million ($1.71) -0.16 Utah Medical Products $42.00 million 7.68 $18.56 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Cytori Therapeutics.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Cytori Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types. The company's second nanomedicine drug candidate is, ATI-1123, a novel and new chemical entity, which has completed Phase I clinical trial and is a workhorse chemotherapeutic drug used for various cancers. It also sells Celution cell processing systems, StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, and surgical accessories and instrumentation to hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through a combination of a direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and licensees. In addition, the company markets and sells its proprietary enzymatic reagents under the Celase and Intravase brands. It has operations in the Americas, Japan, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

