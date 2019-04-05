Financial Contrast: Qutoutiao (QTT) vs. Its Rivals

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) is one of 51 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Qutoutiao to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $43.70 million -$294.51 million -4.52 Qutoutiao Competitors $7.97 billion $1.87 billion 12.64

Qutoutiao’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qutoutiao and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 3 1 0 2.25 Qutoutiao Competitors 705 2505 5490 277 2.59

Qutoutiao presently has a consensus target price of $10.85, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 88.58%. Given Qutoutiao’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A Qutoutiao Competitors -4.73% -8.07% -1.79%

Summary

Qutoutiao competitors beat Qutoutiao on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

