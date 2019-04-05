Financial Contrast: County Bancorp (ICBK) & Hilltop (HTH)

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for County Bancorp and Hilltop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hilltop 0 2 3 0 2.60

County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Hilltop has a consensus target price of $21.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. Given County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Hilltop.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares County Bancorp and Hilltop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $73.05 million 1.56 $14.25 million $2.04 8.33 Hilltop $1.60 billion 1.10 $121.44 million $1.28 14.73

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. County Bancorp pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 19.51% 10.23% 0.95% Hilltop 7.58% 6.24% 0.89%

Risk and Volatility

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

County Bancorp beats Hilltop on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. The Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, and flood policies. The company operates in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Missouri, North Carolina, Maryland, and other states in the United States. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

