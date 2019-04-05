Financial Comparison: GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) & ContraFect (CFRX)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GALAPAGOS NV/S has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraFect has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GALAPAGOS NV/S and ContraFect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GALAPAGOS NV/S 0 2 11 1 2.93 ContraFect 0 0 3 0 3.00

GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has a consensus target price of $127.36, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. ContraFect has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 483.33%. Given ContraFect’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ContraFect is more favorable than GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GALAPAGOS NV/S and ContraFect’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GALAPAGOS NV/S $375.38 million 16.79 -$130.78 million ($2.64) -46.59 ContraFect N/A N/A -$37.68 million ($0.37) -1.30

ContraFect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GALAPAGOS NV/S. GALAPAGOS NV/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContraFect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GALAPAGOS NV/S and ContraFect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GALAPAGOS NV/S -30.65% -7.66% -5.85% ContraFect N/A -1,086.30% -72.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of GALAPAGOS NV/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of ContraFect shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of GALAPAGOS NV/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ContraFect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ContraFect beats GALAPAGOS NV/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; AbbVie for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106; and Evotec AG for the novel target for fibrosis and other indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.