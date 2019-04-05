Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $108,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) Stock

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,289,000 after buying an additional 1,081,158 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after buying an additional 124,710 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,469,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,365,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 719,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,303,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $14.28.

WARNING: “Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $108,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/financial-advocates-investment-management-invests-108000-in-global-x-mlp-energy-infrastructure-etf-mlpx-stock.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.