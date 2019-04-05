Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $99,000 Position in Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GVAL. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of GVAL stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

