Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 539,562 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 126,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $222.05 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.75 and a twelve month high of $238.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/financial-advocates-investment-management-cuts-position-in-ishares-sp-mid-cap-400-growth-etf-ijk.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5998 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.