Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.27.

FITB opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 131,059 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,818,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,179,000 after buying an additional 6,653,168 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,256,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

