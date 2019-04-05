Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (FMO) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 952,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 294,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 148,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares during the last quarter.

FMO stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

