Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $50.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

