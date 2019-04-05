Feds look to crack down on Chinese espionage

Federal prosecutors in Boston are looking to crack down on espionage.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling and U.S. Assistant Attorney General John Demers said Friday they met officials in local companies and colleges this week to encourage them to attract suspected instances of espionage into the attention of federal investigators.

Demers said Massachusetts is a focus of the Department of Justice’s”China Initiative” declared last November since its study biotech and universities, cybersecurity and protection companies make it a”target-rich environment” for Chinese nationals seeking to steal intellectual property.

Lelling mentioned a recent case brought by his office. Wellesley resident Shuren Qin was charged last year with conspiring to illegally export U.S.-made apparatus utilised in anti-submarine warfare for a Chinese army research institute.