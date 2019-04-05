Fastenal (FAST) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.84

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 47786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,070,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

