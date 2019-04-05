Fastenal (FAST) Holdings Cut by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research set a $51.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 39,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $2,488,187.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,327.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,662 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.75. 21,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,390. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

