Facebook (FB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $175.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura raised shares of Facebook from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.17.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.38. 347,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,518,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $233,632.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at $254,209.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $7,791,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,261 shares of company stock worth $63,235,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 15,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Facebook by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

