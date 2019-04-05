Facebook (FB) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $210.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

“We were not surprised by the content or timing of this open letter since his commentary echoes the evolution of his position on these issues at a crucial time when data breaches and harmful content continue to permeate the Internet unabated. This position is also being expressed during a period of heated electoral politics when regulators from the US to India are sounding the alarm on the power Facebook wields over speech, and are calling for more oversight. 2. We believe Zuckerberg did a 180-degree turn, moving from advocating self- regulation for years, believing the industry can self-police, to now asking for government regulation. Facebook has been trying to lead the narrative around what needs to be done industry-wide to address these issues. It seems that the company now views regulators setting rules of the road” for the industry as crucial.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura upgraded Facebook from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.17.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $176.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $7,791,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $2,386,113.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,972,177.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,261 shares of company stock valued at $63,235,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,577,000. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,219,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,354,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $964,061,000 after buying an additional 3,445,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 426.2% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,368,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $441,511,000 after buying an additional 2,727,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

