Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,342,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,678,000 after acquiring an additional 216,323 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,058,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,200 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $82.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $343.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

