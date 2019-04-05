Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,993. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.47. Exponent has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Exponent had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other Exponent news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $133,134.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 580.9% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Exponent by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

