Exfo Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (EXF)

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exfo in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.50 target price on Exfo in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Exfo stock opened at C$5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.66 million and a PE ratio of -13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.61. Exfo has a 12 month low of C$3.51 and a 12 month high of C$5.77.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$90.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.68 million.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

