Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Everi worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,380,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 274,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $6.52 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $10.05 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $731.33 million, a P/E ratio of 100.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

