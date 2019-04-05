Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 356.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $10,334,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 700,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 241,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 816 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $43,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 450,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $25,213,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 514,791 shares of company stock valued at $29,198,094. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

