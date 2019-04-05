Eurozone manufacturing shrinking in 6 Decades at fastest Speed

A closely watched survey is showing the manufacturing industry around the 19-country eurozone is shrinking at its fastest pace in six years.

Financial information company IHS Markit said Monday its purchasing managers index to its industry — a broad indicator of economic activity — fell to 47.5 in March in 49.3 the prior month. The rate of march is the lowest since April 2013.

The company said there were a number of reasons behind the fall, such as uncertainty over Britain’s exit from the European Union as well as concerns over the trade outlook.

IHS Markit’s chief business economist, Chris Williamson, stated downside risks to this outlook warned and have stalled that deterioration could be shown by the survey .