ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMU) Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,662 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 110,677 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,285,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 592,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $2,476,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at $950,000.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMU opened at $16.13 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

WARNING: “ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMU) Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/etracs-alerian-mlp-index-etn-amu-position-lowered-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.