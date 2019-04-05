EtherDelta Token (EDT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One EtherDelta Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $5.60, $24.68 and $20.33. EtherDelta Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $242.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EtherDelta Token has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $769.17 or 0.15351081 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00056393 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011099 BTC.

About EtherDelta Token

EtherDelta Token (CRYPTO:EDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta . EtherDelta Token’s official website is crowdsale.etherdelta.com

Buying and Selling EtherDelta Token

EtherDelta Token can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherDelta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherDelta Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherDelta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

