Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 219,082 Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 219,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $13,572,129.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,475,523.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. 11,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,890. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $72.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

