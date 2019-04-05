Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CynergisTek Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CTEK)

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CynergisTek in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CynergisTek’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CynergisTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of CTEK stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEK. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CynergisTek by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 548,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 85,018 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CynergisTek by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CynergisTek by 50.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CynergisTek by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the period.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

