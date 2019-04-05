Entertainment One (ETO) Price Target Increased to GBX 555 by Analysts at Numis Securities

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its price objective hoisted by Numis Securities from GBX 502 ($6.56) to GBX 555 ($7.25) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 572 ($7.47) to GBX 626 ($8.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.59).

Get Entertainment One alerts:

ETO remained flat at $GBX 460 ($6.01) on Thursday. 485,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,232. Entertainment One has a 52-week low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39.

In other Entertainment One news, insider Darren Dennis Throop sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04), for a total value of £5,790,000 ($7,565,660.53).

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Entertainment One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entertainment One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.