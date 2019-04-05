Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ETTX) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Entasis Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13,801.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

