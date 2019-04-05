Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13,801.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.