Enrique T. Salem Sells 3,000 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 3,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $129,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FSCT stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,521. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSCT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

