Enova International (ENVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

ENVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enova International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

ENVA opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Enova International has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market cap of $778.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enova International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory T. Zeeman sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $201,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,437.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory T. Zeeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $242,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,585.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,825. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 349,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 123,054 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 104,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50,652 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

