ENI (E) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.67

Press coverage about ENI (NYSE:E) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ENI earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of E opened at $35.37 on Friday. ENI has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

