Endor Protocol Market Cap Achieves $23.08 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.08 million and $3.71 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.02626870 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000371 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 200.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006415 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,213,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,902,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, DEx.top, CoinBene, Coinall, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

