Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Hansen bought 799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,254.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,431.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $551,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,406 shares of company stock worth $459,513. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

