Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,076,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,250,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,421,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,921,000 after purchasing an additional 192,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,106 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. 27,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,737. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

