EMCORE (EMKR) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $5.45 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EMCORE’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMKR. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price target on EMCORE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.30.

EMKR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,731. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.13. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

