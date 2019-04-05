EmaratCoin Price Hits $0.0311 (AEC)

EmaratCoin (CURRENCY:AEC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One EmaratCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. EmaratCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $22.00 worth of EmaratCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EmaratCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001919 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000623 BTC.

EmaratCoin Profile

EmaratCoin (AEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2016. EmaratCoin’s total supply is 21,566,490 coins. The official message board for EmaratCoin is emaratcoin.com/#blog. EmaratCoin’s official Twitter account is @EmaratCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EmaratCoin is emaratcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EmaratCoin

EmaratCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmaratCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmaratCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EmaratCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

