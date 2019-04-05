ELM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 482,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,277,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,059,000 after purchasing an additional 94,220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 68,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. 311,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,145. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $87.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

