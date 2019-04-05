ELM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 Entergy Co. (ETR)

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 238,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 130,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 911,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,469. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $705,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,872.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $138,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,364.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/elm-advisors-llc-buys-shares-of-2200-entergy-co-etr.html.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.