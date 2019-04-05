ELM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 Entergy Co. (ETR)

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 238,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 130,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ETR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 911,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,469. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.79.
In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $705,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,872.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $138,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,364.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
