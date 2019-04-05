Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Holdings Lowered by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellie Mae were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 81,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,203,000 after buying an additional 199,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,104,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,203,000 after buying an additional 199,908 shares during the last quarter.

ELLI stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. Ellie Mae Inc has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gates Cathleen Schreiner sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $549,110.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $26,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,140 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. It provides Encompass, an enterprise solution that engages in running the business of originating mortgages, including marketing and lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

