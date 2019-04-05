Electronic Arts (EA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Buckingham Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $114,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $825,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $8,266,003. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $919,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,230,653 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,840,000 after purchasing an additional 564,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $489,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $284,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,588,533 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $283,172,000 after purchasing an additional 256,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

