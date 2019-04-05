Egretia Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Egretia has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $3.19 million and $384,902.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEx, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00386900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.01681923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00266025 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,464,288,601 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy, OKEx, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

